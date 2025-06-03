New takeaway proposed inside former Eastbourne recruitment agency

Plans for a new takeaway restaurant have been proposed inside a former recruitment agency in Eastbourne.

The new takeaway has been proposed inside the former Prime Recruitment shop at 30 Grove Road.

The former recruitment agency had previously announced that it was moving to a new location in April.

Proposed hours for the takeaway would be from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

30 Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Google Maps

As part of the proposed plans, a rear extraction duct would also be installed on the building as part of a new kitchen extraction system.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) target determination date is July 14.

