West Sussex County Council said, on Friday afternoon (July 19), that nine caravans were parked at Highdown Recreation Ground in Worthing.

"All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land,” a spokesperson said.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

As of Monday afternoon (July 22), the travellers remain at the site.

“Police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Highdown Rise, Goring on Thursday, July 18,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with West Sussex County Council to monitor and resolve the situation.

“The public are encouraged to report any crime or suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

This came after a councillor raised concerns over ‘large quantities of fly-tipping’ at Goring Gap. Multiple caravans arrived at the site overnight on Sunday (July 14).

On Thursday (July 18), Sussex Police authorised a notice – under Section 60c of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act – to clear the ‘unauthorised encampment’ on Aldsworth Avenue.

"Under this legislation police have the power to direct all persons and vehicles to leave an area of land where they are residing unlawfully, providing certain legislative provisions have been met,” a police spokesperson said.

"The deadline is 10am tomorrow (Friday). Police, alongside partners, have closely monitored their impact since their arrival on July 14.

“We encourage residents to alert the relevant authorities if they are made aware of an unauthorised encampment.”

A county council spokesperson said: “The caravans that were at Elm Grove, Lancing, left on Monday (July 15) and the caravans that were at Goring Gap left that site this morning (Friday).”

This came nearly two months after another group of travellers left Goring Gap after more than two weeks at the site.

Conservative councillor Kevin Jenkins, the leader of the ‘main opposition’, said at the time that the presence of these illegal camps deters people from the area and creates a mini no go zone for residents. Click here to read more.

After the arrival of the latest camp, Mr Jenkins – a Goring ward councillor – said: “A second group of travellers in only a matter of a few weeks has been required to leave the Greenswards at Goring Gap after Sussex Police invoked their powers under section 60 C of the CJ&PO Act 1994.

"They were given notice requiring them to leave by 10am on Friday 19th July.

"Again the visit has seen large quantities of fly-tipping dumped in The Plantation wood on the seafront by Aldsworth Avenue.”

Mr Jenkins called on the future leader of the council – due to be announced on Tuesday (July 23) – to be stricter on travellers.

He added: “I have received numerous calls from local residents who have had to change their normal daily patterns to avoid this site. It is simply not acceptable that so many residents are required to alter or cancel what they do simply because groups of this nature turn up and break their way onto what is essentially a public park area by the seafront.

"An area that families use heavily for picnics and to meet friends. I know of at least two small scale events that were affected.

"I have been walking this site on a daily basis and I am grateful to Sussex Police for considering the concerns of local residents and assessing that alongside the fly tipping activities of this group of Travellers. We are now going into the height of the summer and school holiday period and the continued presence of this group would have had a significant impact."

In its latest update, West Sussex County Council said 11 caravans were parked at Goring Gap.

A spokesperson added: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

Worthing Borough Council – as per is ‘customary practice’ – left the public toilets unlocked and provided extra bins ‘to keep the area clean’.

A spokesperson added: “We will also regularly check the site to minimise the impact on residents living nearby.

“West Sussex County Council is the lead authority. They have served notice to direct the travellers to remove their vehicles and belongings and leave the land immediately. Along with Sussex Police, they will continue to monitor the site in the coming days.

“If there are any issues with anti-social behaviour then this should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1048 14/7 to enable the Police to link individual issues around this situation.

“Please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/gypsies-and-travellers/ for more information.”

1 . New traveller camp in Worthing West Sussex County Council said, on Friday afternoon (July 19), that there are currently nine caravans parked at Highdown Recreation Ground in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Travellers set up camp at Goring Gap The police are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Goring Greensward – known locally as Goring Gap – and are 'assisting the local authority'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . New traveller camp in Worthing West Sussex County Council said, on Friday afternoon (July 19), that there are currently nine caravans parked at Highdown Recreation Ground in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell