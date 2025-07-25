New waste depot and solar farm plans move forward for Hailsham

Exciting plans for a new waste depot and solar farm in Hailsham have been given the green light to move forward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knights Farm West, located to the north of Hailsham, was bought by Wealden District Council in 2020 because of its potential for employment use.

The current depot at Amberstone, built in the 1960s, is now at full capacity with no room to expand and increasing pressure from population growth and new services like food waste collection launching in March 2026, the council has confirmed that investment in a larger, purpose-built facility is essential. The site at Knights Farm West is a sensible opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Design work has already progressed through early stages, with support from waste contractor Biffa, the intended occupier. The proposed new depot includes offices and welfare facilities, a vehicle workshop with bays, welding area, and secure storage, a bin store and wash bay and a large external yard for over 30 waste vehicles, additional staff parking, bike storage, and landscaping.

A sleek industrial facility blending brick and metal architecture and lush landscaping

The Cabinet committee at Wealden council was asked to support the next steps for the project by welcoming the progress made so far and agreeing to move forward to the next design stage using the funding already set aside. It is also recommended that a planning application is submitted once the design stage is complete.

Sustainability is a core part of the design. The depot will use solar panels, air source heat pumps, and battery storage to operate. Rainwater re-use for vehicle washing is also being explored.

Next to the depot, a ground-mounted solar farm is planned, which has plans for more than 2,200 panels. Initially, the solar farm will power the depot, with excess energy sold to the grid or future on-site businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management said, “This development marks an important first step in unlocking the potential of Knights Farm West and will play a vital role in supporting essential services, local jobs, and environmental goals in the years ahead.”

“We’re putting this site to positive use by creating a solar farm alongside essential infrastructure, ensuring it serves the community both environmentally and practically. This approach reflects our commitment to making the most of available space in a way that supports clean energy, protects the landscape, and brings long-term value to the local area”.

Wealden District Council will now move ahead with the next steps of the project.