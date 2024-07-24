New Worthing council leader chosen
The councillor, who represents Castle ward, was elected unanimously by the full council at its meeting on Tuesday, July 23.
The new leader succeeds Beccy Cooper, who stepped down from the council earlier this month after being elected MP for Worthing West in the July 4 general election.
Cllr Cox said she would lead with ‘determination’ but that the council was facing an ‘unprecedented’ financial situation, and that it would need to find ‘creative’ and ‘value-for-money’ solutions to keep the council’s books balanced in the coming years.
She emphasised the party’s plans to turn Worthing into the ‘fairest, greenest coastal town’ in the UK, something championed by the previous leader.
Rita Garner (Lab, Tarring) was chosen as deputy leader and confirmed she would continue as cabinet member for culture, leisure and wellbeing.
