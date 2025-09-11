New Worthing testing facility will allow campaigners to help monitor seawater quality

Campaigners are helping to monitor the quality of Worthing’s seawater – and a new citizen science testing facility will make this easier and more efficient.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said the town is set to receive its ‘own dedicated water testing facility’.

This will enable local campaigners to ‘help monitor the quality of the town’s seawater’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This summer, Mark Smith, Susie Johnson and Caroline Keylock have been helping test the seawater at Worthing Beach House, one of our three designated bathing sites, using equipment provided by Southern Water,” a council spokesperson said.

Campaigners are helping to monitor the quality of Worthing’s seawater – and a new citizen science testing facility will make this easier and more efficient. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"The trio are members of Muscle Beach Swimming Club, which regularly swims off the section of beach opposite Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

"The samples they collect are currently taken to King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove, which houses a Southern Water-funded testing lab capable of measuring levels of e.coli over a 15-hour time period.”

The council said Southern Water is now supporting a citizen science testing facility in Worthing, which will be hosted by South Downs Leisure at Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Details are currently being finalised, but all parties are looking forward to working together to enable testing by volunteers at each of Worthing’s designated bathing sites,” the council added.

This comes after Worthing Beach House was named and shamed for its poor water quality back in May.

A month later, an advice against bathing sign was displayed on the Worthing promenade.

‘Thanks to the help of locals’, the council successfully obtained bathing water designations at Beach House and Goring Beach last year, meaning the seawater ‘would be tested regularly by the Environment Agency for the first time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for environmental services, recently joined members of the swimming club to test the seawater.

She is ‘keen to ensure’ citizen scientist contributions ‘help build an accurate picture of the town’s water quality’.

A council spokesperson added: “Keeping our coastal water clean is a collective effort, and citizen science participation will play a crucial role in understanding the standard of the water quality off our foreshore so that sources of pollution can be identified and fixed with the help of our partners.

“As with all designated bathing water sites, the Environment Agency takes weekly samples of the seawater at Worthing Beach House for bacteria from May to September. The additional citizen monitoring will complement this ongoing work which determines annual classifications for each location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank Muscle Beach Swimming Club and South Downs Leisure for their support in helping us and our partners improve the seawater along our coastline.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/environmental-health/pollution/water-quality/bathing-water-seawater/