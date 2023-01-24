Residents will receive a Band D council tax reduction of three per cent.

The reduction will amount to £5 per annum, from £159.20 to £154.20, costing the council £113,150.

Town councillor Steve Saunders, who made the proposal, said: "I felt it was important to recognise the hardship that many residents are facing and to send out a message to neighbouring authorities, to do likewise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst the monetary saving from the move is minimal (around £5/annum), if other authorities follow suit, then further benefits could be realised for our struggling residents. When you are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis, any help – no matter how small, is always welcomed. Newhaven Town Council should be sending out a message of support and understanding to the community."

Newhaven Town Council have voted to reduce residents Council Tax by three per cent. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will come from the funding allocation for Meeching Hall alterations, taking that budget from £189,552 to £119,445.