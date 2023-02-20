Newhaven Councillor Sean MacLeod has spoken out against the restrictions, which he says have had an adverse affect on the livelihoods of disabled people in the area.

Cllr MacLeod has called the restrictions ‘discriminatory’ due to the impact of the restrictions on the daily lives of residents and the disruption it causes.

East Sussex County Council restricts the use of disabled bus passes to the hours of 9:30am and 11pm on weekdays, with no restrictions to their use on weekends and bank holidays. The disabled person’s pass is for people of fare paying age (5 and over) who live in England with a qualifying disability. The bus pass allows free off-peak travel on local buses throughout England.

He said: “I didn’t really realise the impact that these restrictions can have on residents. It sometimes means residents miss appointments or have to work their mornings and nights out around their passes. I have asked to see the County Council's equality impact assessment of how they come to this decision.”

Newhaven bus stop. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

He added: “I also feel that the Equality act should protect disabled residents against such practices by a local authority. I have campaigned on disabled access across the Lewes District with a long battle with Southern Rail and the lifts at Lewes station and the effects this has on disabled people when they break and I've campaigned against parking on pavements an issue that badly affects disabled residents.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme, a government initiative which in East Sussex is administered by the county council, enables eligible older and disabled people to travel free off-peak on local buses throughout England.

“The statutory minimum provision, which the council provides, means that the concessionary bus pass holder can use their pass on local bus services anywhere in England between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and at any time over weekends or on bank holidays.

“The Bus Service Improvement Plan funding that the council has received from the DfT will enable us to deliver significant improvements to bus services and is being used to enhance bus services, reduce ticket prices, and provide priority for buses.”