Newhaven grants scheme for up to £10,000 now open for applications this year

Newhaven Town Council have announced that their Discretionary Grant Scheme is open for applications from Community Groups & Associations across Newhaven.

If your organisation can address one or more of the criteria listed then you may be able to apply for a Small Grant (up to £500), Large Grant (£501-£3,000) or Community Partnership Grant (3,001-£10,000).

According to the Council: “Through this policy, Newhaven Town Council remains fully committed to ensuring that it assists in developing those groups, projects, services and activities that support the Town in remaining an active and sustainable community.”

If you are a charitable and non-profit making organisations based in Newhaven, then you may apply. You must be established for charitable, benevolent, social, cultural, recreational or philanthropic purposes with a clearly stated social ambition for the community of Newhaven.

Newhaven grants scheme for up to £10,000 now open for applications for this year. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

A national charitable organisation may apply, but only to local branches where the grant can be seen to directly benefit Newhaven residents.

A Newhaven based club/association/charity/sports club may apply, who serve a specific section of the community or the community as a whole.

If you are a social enterprise which can demonstrate that its initiatives will have a positive and sustainable impact on Newhaven.

You must also be able, where appropriate, to demonstrate that Child and Vulnerable Adult Safeguarding measures are in place, usually in the form of an appropriate policy that requires those working directly with children and vulnerable adults to be DBS checked and approved.

Closing Date For Applications is Midnight on Sunday, February 18.