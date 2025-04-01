Newly appointed concessions to begin trading at popular sites in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three-year concession licences kick start this Spring at popular sites in Seaford.

From today, four newly appointed concessions will begin trading across the town offering an exciting range of services.

The Nomadic Sauna and Skipper Water Sports will both be starting new thee-year licenses offering their mix of wellness, water sport hire and refreshment services from the Bönningstedt area of Seaford beach.

The previously vacant site on the promenade at the end of Dane Road will see a brand new offer from Carnival Ice Cream Supplies, and Cadence Cycle Club will commence trading up at South Hill Barn, at Seaford Head. Please bear with these businesses as they set up their operation over the coming days.

The Town Council wishes each of these businesses well with their endeavours and looks forward to working closely with them over the next three years.

The Salts Café will be reopening slightly later this Spring, but in the meantime the public toilets are available at The Salts Recreation Ground and a wide variety of other cafés and refreshment concessions are open along Seaford seafront and throughout the town. It is anticipated that The Salts Café will begin trading with its new operator during May 2025.

In accordance with usual practice for a concession licence arrangement, at the end of these newly awarded concession licences (31st March 2028) the Town Council plans to readvertise the concession site opportunities and launch a full and transparent tender process once more. The Town Council owns several other concession sites in addition to those listed above, with the next round of concession opportunities currently due to be advertised in January 2026.

To remain up to date with concession opportunities visit the website at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk or follow our social media channels – Seaford Town Council Facebook and Seaford Town Council Instagram