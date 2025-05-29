Newly appointed Salts Recreation Ground concession is now open in Seaford

‘Bayo @ The Salts Café’ has opened its doors, welcoming customers to come and enjoy a refreshing drink and tasty bite to eat.

Seaford Town Council is delighted to announce that ‘Bayo @ The Salts Café’ is now open for business. This announcement comes after a short period of closure of this facility.

Seaford Town Council took the decision to temporarily close The Salts Café facility in order to carry out essential repairs and maintenance. It was necessary for the facility to be closed to the public during this time to enable the Town Council to complete the required works, as quickly as possible, to render the premises operational again.

Rogers and Ridge Ltd, the concessionaire now operating on-site, is a local, family-owned company with extensive catering experience. Their café, named ‘Bayo @ The Salts Café’ will feature a variety of freshly ground coffee sourced from Tigermoth Coffee Roasters, an independent speciality roastery located in Lewes, along with a delightful assortment of cakes and pastries, as well as breakfast options, delectable toasties, and other light meal options.

