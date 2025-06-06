Newly banned single-use vapes can be recycled at home in Adur and Worthing

Adur and Worthing residents have been reminded that single-use vapes, which were banned by the government this month, can be recycled at home.

Single-use vapes were banned from the shelves of all shops from Sunday, June 1 thanks to a ‘government blitz on sale and supply’.

A government spokesperson said: “The new crackdown makes it illegal to sell single-use vapes at corner shops and supermarkets, putting an end to their alarming rise in school playgrounds and the avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation’s streets.

“The government’s announcement of its intention to ban the use of disposable vapes has already had real effects – with retailers and consumers shifting away from environmentally destructive single-use options.”

Disposable and reusable vapes can ‘easily be recycled’ at home through Adur and Worthing Councils’ kerbside collection service.

"Following the government’s recent ban on single-use vapes, we would like to remind you that vapes are accepted as part of our WEEE collection service, which makes it simple for residents to recycle their small electrical items and appliances from home,” the councils advised residents.

"The ban applies to all businesses and organisations that sell or supply single-use vapes in the UK and requires them to recycle any leftover stock.

"Residents can recycle vapes, disposable or reusable, at home by leaving them out for collection in a plastic bag beside their bins. Please don’t place them inside your bins, as vape batteries, like any batteries, can cause fires.

"If possible and safe to do so, you should remove the batteries from your reusable vapes and either take them to one of the area’s recycling centres or a battery collection point at a nearby supermarket.”

If it is not possible to remove the batteries, ‘they may be left in the vapes for collection’, the councils said.

On the day the ban was implemented, circular economy minister Mary Creagh said: “For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine. That ends today.

"The government calls time on these nasty devices.”

Caroline Cerny – deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health – said ‘it is promising to see’ that ‘many people switched away’ from disposable vapes to re-usable products ‘well ahead of the ban’.

She added: “This is particularly marked among young people, who were more likely to use disposable products due to their attractiveness, affordability, and heavy marketing.

“This new law is a step towards reducing vaping among children, while ensuring products are available to support people to quit smoking.

"It will be up to manufacturers and retailers to ensure customers are informed and able to reuse and recycle their products securing a real change in consumer behaviour and a reduction in environmental waste. If behaviour does not change then further regulations will be possible following the passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.”

To see what can and cannot be accepted through theWEEE collection service, visit: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/what-you-can-recycle/.