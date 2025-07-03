News From Battle Town Council

Battle Residents Urged to Shape Future of Local Services Amid Local Government Reorganisation and Devolution of Facilities and Services to Battle. Battle residents are being invited to take part in a crucial public consultation as the government proposes a major overhaul of local government. The planned reorganisation would see East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council replaced by a single unitary authority delivering most day-to-day services.

Battle Town Council will continue to manage local amenities such as green spaces, the cemetery, allotments and street lighting. However, further services — including smaller plots of land and maintenance responsibilities — may be devolved from district or county level to the town. Some could be sold to the Town Council, while others may face closure if deemed unaffordable.

This shift is already underway. For example, Battle’s CCTV system, previously managed by Rother, is now fully funded and operated by the Town Council. The Community Toilet Scheme is underway as part of the public convenience closure in Mount Street Car park with a public convenience opened in the Almonry Courtyard, and Little Battle and the Abbey Hotel also participating. As more responsibilities are likely to follow, residents are being asked to consider which services they value most — and whether they would support an increase in the local precept (Battle’s portion of Council Tax) to keep them going.

“We understand how important local services are to our community,” said a Council spokesperson. “But if we are to take on more, we must also accept the costs involved.”

The Almonry - ideal for workshops, exhibitions, garden parties or small celebrations

The consultation is being delivered door-to-door from 14 July and is also available online at: https://forms.gle/dbsAJkSm77P4bPvSA until Wednesday 23 July.

The Council is keen to hear from all parts of the community — from young families and older residents to those living rurally or in the town centre. One adult per household is encouraged to complete the survey, whether paying Council Tax or exempt due to benefits.

At the same time, the Council is showcasing the potential of local spaces under its care. The Almonry, one of Battle’s most historic and loved buildings, recently hosted Fragments and Feathers, a striking mosaic exhibition by local artist, Hannah Evans supported by Battle Festival. Visitors enjoyed the rare opportunity to explore the Courtyard and Pleasance Garden, including its lawn and loggia, out of hours — both now available for private hire.

In a different but equally heartening use of the venue, The Growing Network held its first Battle event in the Hall & Buttery at the Almonry. The group brought people together over shared food, seeds, plants, pots, recipes, and, most importantly, friendship and knowledge. The Growing Network encourages residents to swap seeds, share surplus allotment gluts, and encourage a community-based approach to sustainability and seasonal growing.

The Growing Network host a first event in the Almonry

Though very different, both events made full use of The Almonry’s picturesque and peaceful setting. Tucked just off the High Street, the space features brick pathways, stone walls, timber beams and colourful floral displays — ideal for workshops, exhibitions, garden parties, or small celebrations. Zoom Arts are exhibiting in the Almonry this month, and it is hoped that The Growing Network will return soon.

To enquire about bookings or participate in the consultation, residents should contact Battle Town Council directly.

Finally, a call for practical help: young orchards planted in autumn 2024 at Coronation Gardens and Battle Rec are suffering due to dry weather — and one tree has already been lost. Each needs around two litres of water daily through August. If you can, please water a tree. It’s a small act that makes a lasting difference.