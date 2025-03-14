News From Battle Town Council: youth forum visits Parliament

Members of the Battle Town Council Youth Forum recently had the fantastic opportunity to visit Parliament, accompanied by Cllrs Barton, Cook, Ratcliffe and Assistant to the Clerk, Jane de Garston. The visit included a tour and a Q&A session with our local MP, Kieran Mullan, giving these young voices a chance to engage with democracy first hand.

It’s always inspiring to see young people taking an interest in politics and their community. The Youth Forum members have already shown real commitment, and there is no doubt we have future leaders among them. Their well-prepared questions focused on key challenges facing Battle and the wider area. Their enthusiasm and curiosity were evident and we hope they found the trip both informative and motivating as they continue their journey in local representation. A big thank you to the Youth Forum for their enthusiasm and to our MP for taking the time to meet with us.

Annual Report & Parish Assembly - Over the coming weeks, every household in Battle Civil Parish will receive the Battle Town Council Annual Report, providing an overview of the Council’s work, financial updates and ongoing initiatives. Most importantly, the report serves as an invitation to the Annual Parish Assembly on 23rd April at the Battle Memorial Hall, a key opportunity for residents to participate in crucial discussions about the future of local government in East Sussex. Battle Town Council encourages all residents to read the report and stay informed about decisions that could shape the future of the community. The Parish Assembly is a great opportunity to do so, and will allow residents to learn more about these proposals, voice their concerns, and help shape Battle’s response. The discussions will contribute to a wider consultation, ensuring that local voices are heard in these crucial decisions and how any future changes may affect their community.

Get Involved: Community Litter Pick - Did you know? 72% of UK adults say litter makes them less proud of their area; 53% say seeing councils take action would inspire them to care more; 95% of past volunteers enjoyed taking part in litter picks.

On Saturday, 22 March 2025 from 10am until 12pm, we invite you to take part in the next Battle Community Litter Pick as part of the Great British Spring Clean. Following the success of our (now) bi-annual clean-up events, Battle Town Council is once again calling on volunteers to help keep our town clean and green. This is a great chance to show community spirit, protect our environment and take pride in Battle. All equipment will be provided—just bring your enthusiasm!

For more updates on town initiatives and events, keep an eye out for the Annual Report, join us at the Parish Assembly, and sign up to the e-bulletin: battletowncouncil.gov.uk/e-bulletin