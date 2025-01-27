News of plans for the Waitrose site in Midhurst could be revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who has used the Grange Community and Leisure Centre, in Midhurst, will recognise the green hoardings which have been in place for years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, those hoardings could soon be a thing of the past.

They were erected around a parcel of land that had been used by the old leisure centre, which was demolished in the mid-2010s.

Plans to use the land for a supermarket or a care home came to nothing and the hoardings remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, during a meeting of Chichester District Council, Oona Hickson, cabinet member for housing and revenue & benefits, said things ‘were moving along’.

While unable to share details, she told councillors that a report would be presented to the cabinet in April for a decision.

The site of the former Grange was bulldozed in 2014 and several attempts by the owner, Chichester District Council, to sell it for a supermarket failed, along with a public swimming pool idea and a care home.

Despite unveiling plans for a Waitrose store to the public in January 2015, the supermarket later pulled out of a deal with CDC after protracted planning talks failed. Waitrose said changing trading conditions meant it was not viable. Since then it has been marketed twice without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were calls for the land to be given to the town’s community land trust to build much needed affordable homes.

The Midhurst Society suggested that the ‘eyesore’ hoarding-clad area should be temporarily grassed over for the use of the public and offered to fund three seats.

However the response by a then executive director of the council was this wasn’t wise when it was marketing the site.

Plans were then revealed for a care home on the site but this proved unpopular, receiving heavy criticism from the town council and residents alike.

At a meeting of the South Downs National Park planning committee, members agreed the building was ‘excessively large’ and would create an ‘overly cramped form of development’ and refused the plan.