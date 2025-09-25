NHS tendering of Brighton surgery contract under scrutiny

A wrangle over the future of a doctors’ surgery in Brighton is to examined by councillors at a special meeting this week.

NHS Sussex put the contract for the Wellsbourne surgery, in Whitehawk, out to tender and earlier this year announced an intention to award the contract to One Medical Group, a company based in Leeds.

The news prompted outrage among staff at the Wellsbourne practice, their patients and their many supporters across the area.

Much of this was driven by the way that the current team at the surgery – the Wellsbourne Healthcare Community Interest Company (CIC) – had stepped in when a previous contractor pulled out.

And it was further fuelled by the knowledge of the ways in which the current team has gone above and beyond merely fulfilling its contractual responsibilities to care for the patient population.

The CIC appealed against the NHS Sussex decision in March and made further representations in the months that followed.

It asked the Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel to consider the concerns that it had raised and the tendering process was paused.

The panel published its advice on Wednesday 23 July and that advice has been included in the papers going before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Friday (26 September).

The recommendation was that NHS Sussex, the integrated care board (ICB) for the county, go back to an early step in the process by publishing a new contract notice and invitation to tender (ITT).

NHS Sussex has also commissioned an external review.

The panel said that NHS Sussex had breached the rules governing the tendering process. It had conducted the evaluation and scoring process differently to the way that it had told the CIC and, as a result, did not act transparently and fairly.

The panel also found that NHS Sussex did not provide adequate information to enable the bidders to work out the financial aspects fairly.

Finally, the panel found that NHS Sussex, in its evaluation and scoring of Wellsbourne’s financial proposal, breached rules that require the ICB to keep a record of the reasons for its decisions.

The panel said: “The panel’s view is that Sussex ICB’s breaches of the PSR (Provider Selection Regime) regulations are sufficiently serious to have had a material effect on its selection of a provider.

“This is particularly the case in relation to the Sussex ICB’s provision of information about LCSs (locally commissioned services) in the provider selection process and its request for bidders’ estimated income from delivering LCSs.

“The panel’s advice to Sussex ICB is that it returns to an earlier step in the provider selection process, namely the publication of a new contract notice and issuance of ITT documentation suitably revised to address the issues identified by the panel in this review.

“This will allow a new provider selection process to take place that addresses all of the issues identified by the panel in this report.

“The panel also recommends that Sussex ICB ensures that, in future, sufficiently detailed notes are kept of moderation meeting discussions so that bidders, internal review panels and the panel can follow the reasoning of those involved in decision-making.”

The council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Friday (26 September). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.