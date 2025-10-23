Nine new homes planned for Petworth

Plans for nine new homes in Petworth have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority.

William Lacey Group has made an application to build the homes on land south of Rothermead with an access road, parking and landscaping.

A planning statement by Genesis Town Planning said the plans featured three affordable homes and a balanced housing mix ‘reflecting both strategic evidence and the character of Petworth, thereby providing opportunities for a range of households, including younger families and those seeking to downsize’.

They included: “Creation of a high-quality living environment, designed around a traditional courtyard form, with strong identity, legibility and safe pedestrian access to town centre facilities located within an eight minute walk.”

New households in Petworth would increase local spending power for shops and community facilities

It was a scheme that ‘conserves and enhances the special qualities of the SDNP, managing views and ensuring negligible to minor residual visual effects’.

Delivery of a biodiversity net gain would be off-site.

“The benefits that would result from the proposed development are significant, and there are no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the delivery of these benefits,” the statement said.

To see the plans on the South Downs National Park planning portal use the search reference SDNP/25/04030/FUL