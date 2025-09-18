No action to be taken on Selsey shop which sold vape to child

Chichester District Council has chosen not to take action against a shop which sold a vape to a child.

Members of the licensing sub-committee were asked by West Sussex Trading Standards to review the premises licence of Premier East Beach Stores, in Orchard Parade, Selsey.

John Aston, of Trading Standards, told the committee that the store failed a test purchase on July 9, when the Designated Premises Supervisor sold a ‘strawberry burst’ vape to a child without asking for proof of age.

There had been claims that a 16-year-old had also been sold a vape in April 2024, so a visit was paid to the shop in October and a letter giving ‘advice and guidance’ was sent to owner Hinal Patel.

Mr Aston said Trading Standards took a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to such sales and felt the shop was undermining the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm.

He felt a three-month suspension of the premises licence was needed. The sub-committee, though, decided that was not necessary.

Iain Ballantyne said they were ‘reassured’ that a new Designated Premises Supervisor was now in place and that licence holder Pranay Patel had already taken steps to ensure the shop complied with its licence and the licensing objectives.

Mr Patel had also agreed to a number of conditions from Trading Standards relating to areas such as staff training, CCTV use and the keeping of an incident log.

Mr Ballantyne added: “A suspension of the licence is deemed to be disproportionate at this stage. However…should these premises be before this authority for any reason in the future, it will consider this as a matter of some concern.”