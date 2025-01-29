No cuts to front-line services as West Sussex County Council balance budget for 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex County Council’s budget for 2025/26 will be balanced without the use of reserves and with no cuts to front-line services.

But council tax will increase by 4.99% in April, taking the average Band D bill to £1,800.54 – a rise of £85.59.

The news was shared during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (January 29).

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance, said: “The pressures facing local government finances have been on-going for several years and show no signs of abating.

Jeremy Hunt, West Sussex cabinet member for finance

“We understand why our residents are not keen to see council tax increase. We share this view. However, government funding continues to be insufficient to meet the growing needs of our residents, which means the only alternative would be to cut front-line services.

“We are determined to protect these vital services and continue to be there for vulnerable residents who rely on us, so, reluctantly we are proposing this increase.”

The council’s net revenue spending – day-to-day costs – will be £827m. This is an increase of £58.7m on 2024/25. Additionally, £118.6m will be invested through the capital programme into roads, highways, schools, operational estate and IT and digital infrastructure.

Adults services is the most costly of services run by the council. It’s budget will increase to £292m – up from £263m in 2024/25.

A report to the cabinet said that some 95% of that would be spent funding the social care needs of c8,500 residents who meet the national eligibility criteria set out in the Care Act.

While acknowledging that the budget was not perfect, Steve Waight, cabinet member for support services & economic development, said it was ‘pretty damn close’.

Things don’t look so healthy in the coming years, with a budget gap of between £50m and £191m – depending on the level of council tax – forecast for between 2026/27 and 2029/30.

And in March 2026, a statutory override which keeps the council’s Dedicated Schools Grant deficit off the books will end. By that time, the shortfall is expected to be £222.5m – and that money will have to be found from somewhere.

The budget will be put to the full council for final approval on Friday February 14.