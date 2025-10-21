'No foundation' - West Sussex County Council not able to recover the £6m it has spent on stalled plans for new secondary school

West Sussex County Council will not be able to recover the £6m it had already spent on stalled plans for a new secondary school.

In August, the council announced that plans for Bedelands Academy secondary school, in Burgess Hill, had been put on hold.

The school, complete with a special support centre, had been proposed as part of an ‘all-through’ primary and secondary on the new 3,500 home Brookleigh development. But things changed when the level of demand for secondary places was not as high as hoped.

During a meeting of the full council on Friday (October 17), a question from Richard Cherry (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill East) asked about the £5.933m which had already been spent on the project.

A written response from Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning, said the money had been used to pay for the planning and design aspects of the scheme.

She added: “There is no foundation on which to recover costs as the funds were spent on instructed services relating to the development of this scheme.”

The work remains the council’s intellectual property and it is hoped that the project can be restarted when projected pupil numbers are high enough.

The land identified for the site of a new school is protected for education purposes for 15 years by way of the planning agreement between Mid Sussex District Council, Homes England and West Sussex County Council.

The primary school element of Bedelands Academy is due to be delivered by Homes England, which is the master developer of Brookleigh.

Meanwhile, The Burgess Hill Academy will take on an extra 90 pupils for the 2026/27 academic year.

Mrs Russell confirmed that £960,000 of S106 funding which has been allocated to the Academy will be used to pay for the improvement work needed to accommodate the extra children – and not spent anywhere else.