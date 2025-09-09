'No suggestion they are dangerous' - Inspections carried out after tree falls into garden of home in Worthing

Inspections have been carried out at a council-owned park in Worthing, after one of its trees fell into the garden of a residential property last week.

Photos sent to this newspaper on Wednesday, September 3 showed a 60ft tree from Longcroft Park came down onto a home in Hildon Park.

This comes amid adverse weather conditions, which also forced the temporary closure of Worthing Pier.

Worthing Borough Council said the recent wet weather – ‘combined with the trees being in full leaf’ – contributed to this particular tree ‘suddenly becoming unstable and coming down in the face of gale force winds’.

In response to allegations that concerns had previously raised about the condition of the trees, a borough council spokesperson said: “We’re glad that no one was hurt but we understand how upsetting this must have been for the family.

“We carry out safety inspections on all our trees regularly and there was no suggestion that this tree was at any risk of coming down before this week’s strong winds.

“We’ve removed the damaged tree. As a precaution we’ve inspected the nearby trees in Longcroft Park and we’re satisfied that none of them are dangerous.”

A ‘small number of trees’ with defects, that ‘could have led to them becoming dangerous in the future’, will be removed, the council confirmed.

The council was alerted to the tree coming down onto a home in Hildon Park on Wednesday afternoon.

"We immediately contacted tree surgeons, and our park ranger was on hand as the area was made safe and the tree was removed,” the council added.

"We have since examined the nearby trees and there is no suggestion that they are dangerous. A small number of trees with defects that could have led to them becoming dangerous in the future will be removed as a precaution, as public safety is always our priority.

“Whenever it is suggested to us that trees could be unsafe, we inspect them and carry out any work needed to make them safe, such as removing branches or the trees completely.

"We have inspected these trees previously and despite there having been complaints from nearby residents about their leaves falling or the shade they are casting, there has been no evidence they are unsafe.”

The council said it inspect all of its trees regularly, ‘specifically to take action before they become at risk of falling’.