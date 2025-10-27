Non-profit organisations in Hailsham invited to promote their services for free

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to extend an invitation to all non-profit organisations - whether community groups, voluntary associations, sports clubs or registered charities based in Hailsham, to take advantage of a unique opportunity for free publicity. These organisations are encouraged to showcase their services on both the Town Council website and the town's public noticeboards.

This free promotional service is open to any group that offers a valuable service to the local community. By listing your organisation, you will increase visibility and help more residents access the services or opportunities your group provides.

All eligible organisations will be prominently featured in the 'Community & Residents' section of the official Hailsham Town Council website ( hailsham-tc.gov.uk), as well as on the public notice-boards in Vicarage Field and at the Town Council offices in Market Street.

Emily Hastings, Corporate Services Manager at Hailsham Town Council, explained: "As part of our ongoing efforts to support and strengthen the local community, we are offering this free publicity as a means to help raise awareness of the vital work being carried out by Hailsham's many community groups, clubs and charities."

"Not only will this help increase your visibility within the town, but we can also assist in creating direct links to your organisation's website or social media pages from our Town Council page."

Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "Hailsham is home to a rich diversity of community-based groups, societies and charitable organisations, all of which contribute greatly to local wellbeing."

"Many of these organisations may benefit from increased community engagement and support as a result of their free listing on the Town Council's website and noticeboards. We encourage all local non-profit groups that are not yet listed to take full advantage of this opportunity."

"This is an excellent chance to gain exposure and connect with more people in the community who may benefit from what you offer. It’s free, and it could make a significant difference in attracting new members or volunteers."

If you are part of a local non-profit organisation and wish to take part in this promotional initiative, please call 01323 841702, or send an email to [email protected], including a brief description of your group or charity, along with any relevant contact information.