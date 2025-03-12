North Mundham solar farm plan raises concerns among campaigners

A second application for a solar farm in North Mundham has increased concerns among campaigners opposed to the plans.

In November, SMART-FFF (South Mundham and Runcton Trustees – Fields for Food) presented a 690-name petition to Chichester District Council, opposing plans to set up a two-site solar farm on land east of Runcton Lane.

Now another application has been submitted, asking the council to decide whether an Environmental Impact Assessment would be needed to set up a solar farm on land east of nearby Fisher Lane.

Mark Linzey, chairman of SMART-FFF, said: “The applications would impact not only the amenity value for the public in the parish, the Manhood Peninsula and wider Chichester district, but also national and international visitors.”

Concerns have been raised about HGVs using narrow country lanes around North Mundham should planning permission for solar farms be given. Image: SMART-FFF

The group has a number of concerns, not least of which is the potential loss of several hectares of best and most versatile (BMV) agricultural land. Such high quality land is something local authorities have been told to protect from significant, inappropriate or unsustainable development.

Installing solar farms would take that land out of use for 40 years.

Of immediate concern to the group is the amount of construction traffic that would use narrow country lanes leading south from the B2166.

A transport statement submitted to the council in February said HGVs and other construction vehicles would make 958 two-way journeys over a six to eight month period for the first application alone. This is on top of around ten vans/minibuses taking workers to and from the site each day.

Mr Linzey said that the construction traffic would have a negative impact on the National Cycle Network routes in the area, such as the Bill Way (route 88).

A statement on behalf of applicant BNRG Langmead Ltd, which was submitted with the first application, said: “To reduce the impact of construction vehicles upon the local highway network within the village of Runcton, deliveries of large shipping containers will be directed to a delivery compound set up on land known as Forebridge Field via the access adjacent to Manor Nurseries access off the B2166 Lagness Road.

“This land is within the applicant’s control and is located north of the eastern development area. No delivery vehicles will access the site using Runcton Lane that is within the conservation area.”

To view the applications, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01859/FUL and 25/00369/EIA.