Objections raised to plans to convert Eastbourne home into eight-bed HMO
The proposal, if approved, would see 9 Framfield Way converted.
The eight bedrooms have would have ‘personal bathrooms’ as well as a communal area and a ‘working from home room’ to ‘allow the professional tenants space outside of their bedrooms, and outside of the communal area in which they can work or arrange online calls’.
The ground floor would have three bedrooms, all with ensuite shower rooms. There would also an additional shower on the same floor to allow tenants an ‘alternative option in the case of a maintenance issue’.
A shared communal kitchen would expand into the existing conservatory.
However, the proposal has proved unpopular with local residents with 31 objections submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.
In an submitted objection Colon Elliot said: “This will be over an overcrowded, and over development of a small four-bedroomed 1980’s detached house in a quiet residential area it will set a precedent for other similar applications in this area.
“It is horrendous to even consider such an application.”
In another objection, Klaus Scholz said: “This plan is outrageous, and if passed would set a precedent for other properties in this quiet residential area.
“To convert a small 1980’s detached house on from four bedrooms to nine en-suite, plus gym, one extra bathroom, and provide parking space is impossible.
"There would be draining problems parking problems and in generals, overcrowding.”
A target determination date for a decision on the proposal is August 22.
