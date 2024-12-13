There have been reports of palm oil on some beaches.placeholder image
There have been reports of palm oil on some beaches.

Oil which is dangerous for dogs reported on West Sussex beach

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 18:17 BST
Palm oil has been reported at a beach in West Sussex by the council.

On Friday, December 13, Arun District Council said on their Facebook Page: “We have received reports of palm oil on Felpham and it may be found on other beaches too.

"Palm oil is dangerous for dogs so we encourage dog walkers to be vigilant and keep dogs on leads or away from anything which looks suspicious when walking on the beach.”

Related topics:Arun District CouncilFacebookFelpham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice