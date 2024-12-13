Oil which is dangerous for dogs reported on West Sussex beach

On Friday, December 13, Arun District Council said on their Facebook Page: “We have received reports of palm oil on Felpham and it may be found on other beaches too.
"Palm oil is dangerous for dogs so we encourage dog walkers to be vigilant and keep dogs on leads or away from anything which looks suspicious when walking on the beach.”
