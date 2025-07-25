One final chance to make most of free parking 'gesture' as council responds to latest Worthing business closure

People have been given a ‘last opportunity’ to park for free at a multi-storey car park in Worthing.

Hemiko – which has been delivering the Worthing Heat Network, in partnership with the borough council – has been sponsoring free parking at the High Street multi-storey car park on the first and last Sunday of each month since the beginning of April.

“Parking will be free at High Street multi-storey car park again this Sunday (July 27), thanks to a gesture from Hemiko to support businesses in our town centre,” Worthing Borough Council’s social media post read.

"Hemiko’s sponsorship of the service ends in July, meaning this Sunday is the last opportunity for everyone to make the most of the offer.

“We’re pleased that thousands of you, residents or visitors, have enjoyed the free parking available at the multi-storey car park in recent months and supported our town centre’s hard-working businesses in the process.

“Thanks again to Hemiko for sponsoring the service.”

Developer Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

However, concern is growing about the impact of the heat network – with two businesses citing constant roadworks as the main cause for their permanent closure.

The owners of VIBE in Montague Street – a party and entertainment venue – said this week: “The combination of the council destroying the town’s parking, allowing Hemiko to strangle the road network, and choking the town centre with unnecessary ‘development’ work at Montague Place, has meant we can’t continue to trade.

"We set the whole venture up with personal money but with all the above hitting hard we must call it a day.”

The Fabric Shop Ltd is also set to close its store in Worthing’s Chapel Road.

The business said one reason for the closure was the ‘continuing increases to our overheads’ and ‘reduced support for business rates’.

However, the main cause, they say, was the ‘unrelenting disruption’ in the town centre – ‘generally but particularly to the Chapel Road and High Street areas’.

Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘saddened to hear’ the news of the business closures.

A spokesperson added: “We hear the challenges many businesses are facing, from road closures and fewer parking spaces in our town centre to wider economic pressures.

“While the Worthing Heat Network is designed to secure long-term benefits for the community and create a cleaner future for the town, we acknowledge the frustration from businesses about disruption and understand the impact that has been reported.

“We are working closely with Hemiko and local businesses to explore every possible mitigation, both now and as the project progresses. Supporting the high street through these challenges, and into the future, remains a priority.

“Unfortunately the immediate closure of Grafton multi-storey car park hasn’t helped matters, but many spaces do remain available at our other car parks, so please come and enjoy all that our town centre has to offer. To view a map of alternative car parks, please visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/car-park-map/.”

Meanwhile, the council said its works in Montague Place will ‘breathe new life’ into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a ‘better link to the seafront and boosting local business’.