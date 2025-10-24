Opposition questions council transparency

Worthing opposition councillors have raised transparency concerns over questions on ‘controversial’ issues.

At a meeting of the full Worthing Borough Council on Tuesday, October 21, members of the opposition criticised the administration for voting against a motion to extend members’ questions.

At full council members usually have 30 minutes to ask questions of the administration in view of the public, which can be extended by a majority vote of members or at the discretion of the mayor in some cases.

A motion to extend members’ questions by an additional 30 minutes was proposed by Conservative leader Kevin Jenkins (Con, Goring) but was voted down.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Conservatives, Greens, and Worthing Community Independents criticised the Labour administration for a ‘shut down’ of questions on a ‘series of controversial issues’.

They they said the administration was avoiding questions on the town centre district heat network works by Hemiko, the community catalyst contract given to Manchester-based Question Factory, and the sale of the council-owned caravan and camping club site in Durrington.

They said Labour was using its majority to ‘avoid these questions’ and ‘silencing’ elected councillors and their residents.

Cllr Jenkins said the move was a ‘dark day for local democracy’, and that questions were needed to scrutinise the caravan site sale, given its potential for housing development and the ‘urgent need’ for more housing for people on Worthing’s housing waiting list.

“It’s shabby when a council refuses to be accountable and answer questions from those elected to scrutinise it. This is not serving the people — it’s hiding from them”, he said.

Worthing Community Independents leader Carl Walker (Ind, Selden) said the Hemiko works were a ‘huge disruption’ putting some local businesses ‘on their knees’, saying residents have ‘every right’ to know what the council is doing about it.

“We recognise the importance of this project for Worthing’s future but it is vital it is done properly. Silencing legitimate questions in the most public forum is unacceptable and undemocratic”, he said.

Green leader Claire Hunt (Green, Goring) said Worthing residents ‘deserve openness’ about the council’s finances, and where their tax money goes and what it’s spent on.

Questions were asked by the opposition about the caravan and camping site at the meeting, with cabinet member Ödül Bozkurt (Lab, Central) stating development nationally between councils and registered providers was ‘struggling’ due to the numbers not adding up.

In response to the statement, Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox (Lab, Castle) said it was ‘disappointing’ to see the opposition attempting to turn ‘routine council business’ into a ‘political spectacle’.

“During the most recent meeting, 12 questions including supplementaries were answered within the allotted time, with Cabinet Members providing open and detailed responses.

“Scrutiny and accountability are vital parts of our democratic process, and this administration welcomes them.

“However, established council procedures are there for a reason – to balance the right to question with the need to manage business efficiently on behalf of residents.

“If councillors genuinely want to seek information or clarity on specific issues, they know full well how to obtain those answers through the proper channels.

“Unfortunately, what we continue to witness instead are theatrics and political point-scoring, designed more to create negative and misleading headlines than to deliver real outcomes for the people of Worthing.”