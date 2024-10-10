More than £500,000 has been approved to draw up preliminary and detailed designs for public realm improvements in Chichester.

Much of the paving in North Street and East Street has been in place for at least 50 years and has started to deteriorate.

As part of the Chichester Growth Deal – a partnership between the district council and West Sussex County Council – options have been explored to not only improve the paving but also boost the economic performance of the city centre.

A report from Lee Harris, the county council’s director of place services, said: “Upgrading these surfaces is crucial to addressing the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in high street use.

“This initiative aims to foster growth, attract further inward investment, and enhance the city’s appeal and safety for residents, visitors, and businesses.”

The money – £542,000 – will be taken from the county’s capital budget.

If all goes as planned, further approval will be sought to use an estimated £6.278m of capital money to carry out the work.

Proposals for the work include the installation of fibre ducting to improve digital connectivity, new street furniture, and raised planters.

The report added: “Broader economic and social benefits from better designed public spaces can lead to increased levels of footfall throughout the day and night, resulting in greater levels of natural surveillance.

“Increased footfall and dwell time will boost spending in the local economy and seeks to lower incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“This project will support economic growth with the proposal to include installing fibre ducting. This will give city centre businesses the opportunity to connect to super-fast broadband and seek future competitive advantage.”

Data shows that, from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2023, there were 1,933 maintenance reports for the city centre, with a year-on-year increase in the frequency and severity of the work needed to keep the pavements safe.

Maintenance and repairs cost the county council up to £150,000 per year, though forecasts suggests this could rise to £616,000 per year by 2037.