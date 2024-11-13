Organisations asked to come forward to take over running of outdoor activity service in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Organisations interested in taking over the running of outdoor activity service Buzz Active are being asked to come forward by East Sussex County Council.

The council is inviting operators to submit their business cases for taking on the ownership of the service and continuing to offer outdoor adventure and water sports activities across three sites – Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for Education and Inclusion, Special Educational Needs and Disability, said: “Although not a service that the county council has a statutory duty to deliver, we absolutely recognise the positive contribution Buzz Active makes to the residents of East Sussex and their health and wellbeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While the significant financial pressures we face makes it difficult to continue to support Buzz Active in the way we would like to, we are determined to find a way to protect this valuable service which attracts around 20,000 visits every year.

The council is inviting operators to submit their business cases for taking on the ownership of Buzz Active and continuing to offer outdoor adventure and water sports activities across three sites – Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: StaffThe council is inviting operators to submit their business cases for taking on the ownership of Buzz Active and continuing to offer outdoor adventure and water sports activities across three sites – Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Staff
The council is inviting operators to submit their business cases for taking on the ownership of Buzz Active and continuing to offer outdoor adventure and water sports activities across three sites – Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Staff

“I would encourage those with an interest in running the service and maximising the opportunities it can offer to get in touch and find out more.”

Buzz Active specialises in sail sports, paddle sports and a range of land-based activities, including target sports, high ropes and bush craft.

The service provides opportunities for children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience the benefits of taking part in outdoor sport and activities, as well as membership and activities for adults and corporate events.

The deadline for expressions of interest is Monday, November 25.

More information and information packs can be requested by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:East Sussex County CouncilHailsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice