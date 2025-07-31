Outline planning permission submitted for seven new homes in Eastbourne
The proposal seeks to build seven flats on the land adjacent To 1 Melbourne Road and 2 Sydney Road comprising of six one-bedroom and one two-bed flats.
The land is asphalt covered parking area with remnants of a previous structure once attached to 2 Sydney Road which has now been demolished.
The planning statement added that the new homes would ‘help to address the urgent need for additional housing within the Borough in the context of significant shortfalls against both the supply and delivery requirements’.
The proposal however has been met with opposition from local residents, with five letters of objections submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.
In a written objection Katarzyna Tokarz said: “I am a very close neighbour to the proposed development, which I
believe is too big for the area.
"The parking on Melbourne Road and Sydney Road is a huge problem as it is. Non residents park here to walk to town/ train/ the beach. School
staff park here.
"During construction I assume the whole corner will be impossible to park on.
“I can't imagine how are we going to accommodate construction (with deliveries, construction vehicles, contractors etc ) on these one way narrow streets.
"We get blocked twice a day for school run already. Also residents of the apartment buildings rely on our street for car access. What about emergency services access?”
In another objection Rachel Warren said: “Myself and my husband strongly disagree with this development proposal.
“We have a huge problem with parking down our street (Melbourne Rd) and Sydney Road already and you will be taking away parking spaces for the residents that live here.
"It’s an already overpopulated area and trying to erect that amount of properties is absurd. We currently have many people using Melbourne Road for parking who don’t live here using it as a cut through to town and the staff of Bourne school etc.
"We have a school that use access from Melbourne Road and Bourne road and causes carnage when trying to park on a daily basis.
"We personally feel this application is ridiculous and needs to be in an area that has the adequate space and facilities.
