Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was submitted for up to 10 homes, associated services, landscaping, car parking and amenity (resubmission following BR/129/21/OUT) at 26 Burnham Avenue.

The plot is occupied by an existing single dwelling house of four or five bedrooms with gardens surrounding it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers said the previous application was refused in November last year.

Plans have been approved for 10 dwellings at Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis

Two previous applications were withdrawn due to concerns first over overdevelopment and then over a lack of biodiversity surveys and no agreement to the necessary planning obligations.

Most recently, the planning committee resolved in July 2021 to approve BR/129/21/OUT but the application was later refused as the s106 agreement was not signed by the agreed four month deadline.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected on grounds of access and highway safety, traffic generation, overbearing nature, design and appearance, visual impact, layout, density of buildings and loss of ecological habitat.

Six letters of objection raised concerns including there being no change to the refused scheme, overdevelopment, insufficient parking provision (only one per flat), impact on infrastructure and more family houses being needed.

Recommending approval, council officer said there was 'no harm in respect of principle, heritage, biodiversity, drainage or climate change' and 'no other policy conflicts'.

"It is not appropriate to consider other matters raised by the objectors until the reserved matters stage," they said.