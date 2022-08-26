Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planners gave the thumbs up for the application for land next to Woodgate Nurseries, Lidsey Road, on Wednesday (August 24) despite a seven-page letter of objections from Aldingbourne Parish Council and a further eight letters from residents expressing concerns.

Recommending approval with conditions including an S106 legal agreement, a report by council officers said: "Although this land is (or has until very recently been) used for crops, the council's housing land supply shortfall is significant and agricultural land will need to be built on to meet the shortfall.

"Sites that are close to existing settlement boundaries such as this would be preferred to meet this need.

Outline plans have been approved for 95 homes in Woodgate

"The three separate field nature of the site is a potential constraint to continued agricultural viability as larger tracts of land are preferred in the interests of efficiency.

"On balance, the housing land supply need does serve to outweigh the loss of the grade 2 agricultural land."

The said their report 'identifies some impacts in respect of character, biodiversity and loss of good quality agricultural land plus conflicts with policies relating to countryside development and foul drainage'.

"On the other hand, the proposal will make a meaningful contribution to the housing land supply shortfall along with other social and economic benefits," they said.

"The adverse impacts identified do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits."

Aldingbourne Parish Council raised concerns about development in the countryside, there being no evidence of how the homes would meet the local housing needs of the parish, harm to landscape and dark skies, loss of important agricultural land and the site being contrary to the design guide.

The other letters included objections on the grounds of there being no need for new houses in Aldingbourne, the inadequate road network, an A27 contribution not being of help Woodgate, the impact on water pressure, flood risk, inadequate foul drainage and the loss of trees.