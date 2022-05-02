Outline plans for up to 48 homes at Walberton refused

The plans, including 30 per cent affordable homes, were for land west Of Yapton Lane.

In their refusal notice, Arun officers said the development was outside of the built up area boundary of Walberton and was not an approved category of development in the countryside.

“This level of harm outweighs the presumption in favour of sustainable development,” they said.

Plans have been refuseded for up to 48 homes and a dental or GP surgery west of Yapton Lane, Walberton

“The site is within the open countryside and is visually separate from the adjoining residential development with far ranging views across open countryside to the site.

The development would significantly and adversely change the character of the open countryside irrevocably and the new development would be urban in character.

“The site comprises grade 1 agricultural Land and it has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that there is an overriding need for the development in this particular location.”

There was insufficient evidence to demonstrate mineral quality or quantity at the site.

“Based on the limited information submitted with the application with regard to highway safety and traffic flow it has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposal is compliant with policy,” they continued.

“The site is within a defined settlement gap. The proposal would involve significant built development in the Walberton to Barnham Settlement Gap.

“The proposal and associated loss of trees to create the access would result in a prominent and visually obtrusive form of development which would adversely affect the visual amenities of the locality and rural character of the area.

“The proposal does not contain sufficient information and survey results to demonstrate that the proposal would not have an adverse effect on biodiversity or protected species.”

There was no completed section 106 agreement to secure on site affordable housing the proposals.

A lengthy objection was received from Walberton Parish Council, along with 23 objections from residents, the greenspace officer, the ecology officer, county highways and the Conservation Area Advisory Panel.

To see the decision, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference WA/2/22/OUT.

