Over 1,600 local children learnt life skills at the 33rd Junior Citizen event

Crawley Borough Council recently organised its 33rd Junior Citizen event, attended by more than 1,600 Year Six students from 24 schools.

Junior Citizen is being held over a two-week period at The Hawth and gives children advice on how to safely deal with potential dangers and teaches them valuable life skills. This year’s event was funded by Crawley Borough Council, Safer Crawley Partnership and Southern Water, which specifically funded the coach travel.

The event covered a wide range of topics including:

fire safety in the home

safety at train stations and on trains

online safety – gaming

anti-social behaviour

The organisations supporting this year’s event include Crawley Young Persons Council, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, West Sussex County Council Community Safety and Wellbeing, Sussex Police, Southern Water, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council Waste Prevention team.

Representatives from Crawley Borough Council visited one of the morning sessions including Councillor Michael Jones (Leader), Councillor Yasmin Khan (Cabinet member for Public Protection), Councillor Sue Mullins (Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture) and Councillor Nick Hilton (Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change).

Councillor Michael Jones said: “We are delighted to have organised our 33rd Junior Citizen event, which encourages good citizenship. It was great to see so many young people engaged in acquiring vital life skills which will help them to keep themselves and others safe in our community. I am proud that, as a council, we still deliver this locally and I very much hope it will continue for many years to come.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan commented: “Junior Citizen teaches pupils valuable life skills before moving on to secondary school and what they learn during this event is continued through in school lessons. This year’s event has included some new topics, such as safety advice when gaming online, which is important in today’s digital society to help young people become more risk aware and stay safe in the future.”