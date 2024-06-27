Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to install 68 solar panels at a farm in Oving have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for Reeds Farm, in Colworth Lane, was given the nod by planning officers.

Ground-mounted panels will be installed in a yard which had been used to store farming equipment and silage bales for more than 50 years.

A design statement from applicant The Woodhorn Group said the plan had originally been to install the panels on south-facing farm buildings but none were suitable from a strength and design perspective.

The panels and frames will stand 3.8m high and will cover 462sqm of land, with an open space between the two rows.

They will have a capacity of 52Kw.

The statement added: “As part of our organic and sustainability ethos, we are working to a net zero objective.

“This project is specifically designed to address our electricity use via the installation of solar panels and thus making the dairy farm self-sufficient in renewable power for our milking parlour, water heating and milk cooling plants and lighting in all our buildings.”