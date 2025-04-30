Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a former nightclub in Worthing has been ordered to pay back more than £11,000 after the business ‘repeatedly disturbed residents with late-night noise’.

Worthing Borough Council took action after members of the community complained about the noise coming from the former Angels Bar & Club in High Street.

"Staff recorded the business repeatedly disturbing residents with late-night noise,” a council spokesperson said.

"The council’s environmental protection team issued the owner, Omar Rafique, with a noise abatement notice that required him to ensure locals were no longer disturbed by the business.

"But when complaints continued to be received by the council, investigations by the environmental protection team proved that the notice was being breached. The council therefore pursued legal action to ensure compliance and protect nearby residents from ongoing disturbance.”

The council said Mr Rafique was summoned to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 28 where he was sentenced after previously pleading guilty for ‘failing to comply with the requirements of the notice’.

"The court fined Mr Rafique £5,000 and ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation to the residents involved with the case and a further £5,737.51 in costs,” the council added.

"The noise abatement notice was served under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which aims to protect the environment against pollution, emissions, waste and more."

The council said the notice was also supported by resident victim impact statements – ‘detailing how the persistent noise impacted their lives’.

Councillor Rosey Whorlow, Worthing’s cabinet member for safety, equalities and inclusion, said: "This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to taking firm action against businesses that disregard the wellbeing of our residents by failing to control the noise they are making.

“While we want to see local businesses thrive, this cannot be at the expense of people's right to peace and quiet in their own homes. The significant fine and the award of full costs and resident compensation reflect the seriousness of this breach and the impact it had.

“We hope this sends a clear message that noise abatement notices must be taken seriously, and failure to comply can lead to substantial penalties."

The council said it uses its powers to investigate noise complaints and ‘takes enforcement action where necessary’.

Residents experiencing statutory noise nuisance are encouraged to report it to the council's environmental protection team by calling 01903 221064 or visiting: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/noise/report-a-problem/