Parish boundary changes around Haywards Heath largely opposed during first consultation

Parish boundary changes around Haywards Heath have been largely opposed during the first consultation of a Community Governance Review launched by Mid Sussex District Council.

The consultation, which ran from June 9 to August 8, sought opinions on proposals to move Rocky Lane North and Rocky Lane South wards from Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council to Haywards Heath Town Council, and Haywards Heath North East ward from Haywards Heath Town Council to Lindfield Parish Council.

More than 100 responses were received, ranging from resident associations and all tiers of local government to a Member of Parliament.

During a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday (September 3), members supported a new recommendation that none of the changes be made and that Haywards Heath Town Council be expanded from 16 councillors to 17, covering five wards instead of nine.

Mid Sussex District Council

Looking at the consultation responses, Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council was firmly opposed to the Rocky Lane changes. With the wards providing more than 46 percent of its council tax precept, losing them would have quite an impact on the parish as a whole.

Haywards Heath Town Council supported the change, pointing out that the ‘natural geographic break’ in the housing density within the area supported the view that it belonged in Haywards Heath.

It also noted that both Rocky Lane North and Rocky Lane South were included in the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan area, which was adopted in 2016.

As for the Haywards Heath North proposal, many residents felt their community identity was more closely aligned with Haywards Heath than Lindfield. And they were concerned that moving the ward to Lindfield Parish Council would lead to an increase in their council tax.

The recommendations will be put to another consultation – between September 15 and November 14 – and those results scrutinised in early 2026 before going to the full council in February for final approval.