Parish council approves long-term grant funding for Southwater Youth Project CIO

At its Full Council Meeting on 19th March 2025, Southwater Parish Council (SPC) approved a new 3-Year Grant Funding Agreement with Southwater Youth Project CIO (SYP CIO), reaffirming its commitment to supporting youth services in the parish.

The Council agreed to a continuation of the annual contribution to SYP CIO’s core costs starting from 1st April 2025. Additionally, the agreement will now also include provision for further grant funding of £13,988 in Year 2, which would equate to 6 pence per week from 1st April 2026 in Band D (council tax) terms to enable SYP CIO to employ an additional part-time Youth Worker to join the Lead Youth Worker. Additional support to a critical role that will help expand and improve services.

Additional Support for Immediate Service Expansion

In addition, the Council approved the release of £5,141 from its earmarked reserve (EMR 335 - Southwater Youth Project). This funding will enable SYP CIO to employ a sessional worker for 8 hours per week across 4 sessions for 50 weeks, enhancing services and capacity immediately while recruitment for the part-time role is planned.

Youth Club Decoration

Community Consultation Strongly Supported the Increased Funding

The decision follows the results of a Parish-wide community consultation made available online and delivered to over 4,000 households via Royal Mail, which demonstrated support for both sustained and increased funding to SYP CIO:

91% of respondents supported the Parish Council continuing to fund SYP CIO over the next five years.

85% of respondents supported a small Council Tax increase of £2.07 annually (Band D) to enable additional grant funding of £10,000 per year to the project from 1st April 2025.

These results reflected the community’s recognition of the essential role SYP CIO plays in supporting local young people.

Southwater Youth Project Logo

The funding proposals were developed by a dedicated Working Party of councillors, who worked closely with SYP CIO trustees, Kath Jones (Chair) and Michael Neale, co-opted onto the group to strengthen collaboration and understanding, with further input from one of their other trustees and the Lead Youth Worker at SYP CIO.

Councillors S Lewis and C Pearce also attended SYP CIO activities as part of the process, witnessing first-hand the invaluable services provided to local young people. Their feedback, alongside the Working Party’s efforts, played a significant role in shaping the final proposals.

Supporting the Future of Southwater’s Youth

Southwater Parish Council recognises the vital role SYP CIO plays in supporting the mental wellbeing, self-esteem, and development of young people in the parish. The three-year funding agreement and additional investment will:

Secure the continuation of core youth services.

Provide stability to SYP CIO and hopefully enable them to secure more grants from other organisations.

Enable the employment of additional staff to expand service capacity.

Secure consistency of service delivery and enhance their already diligent safeguarding procedures.

Support inclusivity and delivery of more diverse activities — including sports sessions aimed at improving engagement with girls.

SPC Chairman Cllr D Moore commented:

“The Council is proud to support Southwater Youth Project CIO through this long-term funding agreement. It provides financial stability, supports their growth, and responds directly to our community’s priorities. Our youth are the future of this parish, and we are committed to investing in their wellbeing.”

The three-year grant agreement will begin on 1st April 2025, ensuring SYP CIO has the resources it needs to continue and expand its excellent work for the benefit of Southwater’s young people.