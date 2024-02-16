Parish Council consulting with community about bringing in 20mph speed limits in Sussex village

Rudgwick Village Hall. Image: GoogleMaps

A drop-in event will be held at the village hall, on Guildford Road, on Saturday (February 24) from 1pm to 3pm, with another on March 17 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The council has been working on a number of traffic calming plans over the past few years with a fair amount of success.

Speed indicator devices have been set up at various locations, with double yellow lines put in place along Tates Way, Queen Elizabeth Road and Orchard Hill.

And requests for reduced speed limits on the Haven Road and on the A281 Bucks Green approach from Guildford have been submitted to the county council.

As well as looking into the possibility of introducing 20mph limits in the centre of the village, the parish council will be focussing on four new areas of concern.

They are at the Kings Head/Holy Trinity Church, the Co-Op shop area, Kilnfield Roundabout and the area of Two Wells which has no pavement, and Watts Corner.