Parish Council to be given thousands of pounds to carry out significant Memorial Hall improvements

West Wittering Parish Council is to be given thousands of pounds to carry out significant improvements to the village Memorial Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Section 106 money – contributions paid by developers who build in the area – was approved by Chichester District Council during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 10).

The £83,552.50 has been waiting to be used for almost ten years, following the development of land north of Chaucer Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years, both councils have tried to come up with a scheme to build community facilities close to the new homes, but decided in 2024 that it would not be viable.

Instead, the money will be spent on improving the toilets at the Memorial Hall and installing solar panels on the Pavilion, in Rookwood Road, and the public toilet block, in Pound Road.

Because the money has sat unused for so long, interest of £15,257.16 has accrued, which will also be made available for the projects.

A report to the cabinet said the Section 106 money would not be enough to cover the full cost of the work, but the Parish Council will plug any funding shortfall.