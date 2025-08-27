Park Centre reopens In Burgess Hill

Park Centre in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, a long-standing hub for youth and community activities, is reopening on 6th September 2025 after four years of closure. Located at 60 Park Road, the centre has been transformed into a safe, welcoming space thanks to extensive refurbishment and community support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, Park Centre Burgess Hill CIO has carried out essential repairs and improvements, including new fire and security systems, CCTV, improved lighting, structural work, redecoration, and preparations for public use. These upgrades were funded through grants from Awards for All, Sussex Community Foundation, Burgess Hill District Lions, Burgess Hill Town Council, Waitrose, The Budding Foundation, Carpenter Box, The Chalk Cliff Trust, and supported by local fundraising, donations, and volunteer efforts. Supporters can continue to contribute via the Crowdfunder campaign: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/parkcentreburgesshill.

Originally built in 1872 by philanthropist Emily Temple, the building has a long history of serving the community. Ownership was transferred to the newly formed charity, Park Centre Burgess Hill CIO (Charity number 1203295), in February 2025, marking a new chapter for the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Centre offers seven rooms for hire, including a large sports hall with a stage, supporting a wide range of activities from youth clubs and exercise classes to training sessions, drop-in advice, and community events. Joining the centre are South Downs Amateur Boxing Club, The Escape Youth Club, Yoga with Eddie, Cindy Lou’s Line & Country Dancing, Summerhaven Adult Mental Health Support, Omara Hypnotherapy, Paracise with Sadie, and more.

Grand Opening Event at Park Centre, Burgess Hill

The centre will be open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm. A Grand Opening Event will take place on 6th September 2025, from 11am to 3pm. Visitors can explore the refurbished facilities, meet the team, enjoy live demonstrations, and learn how to get involved through room hire, volunteering, or attending future activities.

Park Centre’s reopening is more than bricks and mortar. It is the realisation of Emily Temple’s vision for a space that belongs to the community, said Calley Bryson, Community Development Officer. Karen Taylor, Building Manager, added, We have created a welcoming, versatile space ready to support youth, families, seniors, and local groups.

For more information about Park Centre, including room hire and upcoming activities, visit www.parkcentre.org.uk or email [email protected].

Support Park Centre via Crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/parkcentreburgesshill.