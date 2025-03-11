Arun District Council provided an update on the Littlehampton seafront regeneration project on Friday (March 28).

“The tarmac area of West Green car park has reopened following resurfacing this week and is ready to welcome visitors ahead of the Easter holidays,” a spokesperson said.

"The updated plan shows the area available for parking.

“Neilcott Construction is continuing their work to improve the overflow area of the car park.”

The council’s previous update stated that the project to transform a stretch of Littlehampton seafront was ‘progressing well’. The roof of the new toilet block was put in place ready for a waterproof covering to be added.

"The next step will be to construct a curved wall for the exterior of the shower area,” the council said.

“Scaffolding is now in place around the foreshore building to allow the upper walls to be built. The excavation and kerbs are nearing completion in the overflow car park allowing the gravel layer and crate system to be laid.

"Progress is being made in the activity area with the construction of the pétanque court, the concrete base for the climbing wall now installed and the base layer of pathways now in place.”

Not everything has gone exactly according to plan, though.

The council explained: “West Green car park will need resurfacing and relining as it is in poorer condition than first thought.

"As a result, we will need to close the car park for around four days later this month to get the work done as quickly as possible with the intention of getting it operational in time for the Easter school holidays.

“Alternative on-street parking will be available on Windmill Road, South Terrace and Arun Parade, or within East Green car park on Sea Road.

"Affected permit holders will be contacted directly by Arun District Council's Car Parks team with information about alternative parking locations and arrangements."

Work was due to commence on Monday, March 24.

The council stated: “The contractors are hoping to have the car park reopened on or by Friday, March 28, subject to completion.

“Parking is still available in Windmill Road, South Terrace, and Arun Parade.

“Harbour Park and the Windmill Entertainment Centre will be open as usual. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

The council said signage will be displayed in the car park.

The major Arun District Council project will see enhancements the Littlehampton seafront green, after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area.

The latest update comes after the council responded amid debate over the width of footpaths being built– with residents raising concerns that they are not fully accessible.

1 . Littlehampton seafront regeneration A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Littlehampton seafront regeneration A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Littlehampton seafront regeneration A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Littlehampton seafront regeneration A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government. Photo: Eddie Mitchell