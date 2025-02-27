Passion for sport in under-18s recognised in Arundel through awards scheme

Young people who live or go to school in Arundel are being invited to demonstrate their passion for sport and apply for a grant to support their training through the town’s 2025 Young Person’s Sporting Award programme.

The scheme, sponsored by Arundel Town Council and Arundel Post Office, is now in its third year, and has secured additional sponsorship this year from Chichester Hockey Club to expand the grant fund. This now stands at £600 with both primary and secondary categories with two awards of £200 and £100 in each one.

The town’s two primary schools have also received a generous offer from Chichester Hockey Club to run a coached hockey session for up to 20 players and a number of vouchers to pass on to keen pupils to participate in 3 free hockey coaching sessions at their age group training session,

The town’s sporting organisations are also supporting the scheme, which this year introduces a ‘Highly Commended’ category. Sporting experiences such as coaching sessions, group training or membership packages have been pledged from groups such as Arundel Lawn Tennis Association and Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

The Awards presentation and celebration evening will be hosted by Arundel Lido, who are generously supporting the event, as well as providing up to 50 family tickets for the ‘Highly Commended’ category.

Arundel’s Mayor, Councillor Tony Hunt said,

“The benefits of sport and physical activity are well known, but the reality is that not everyone has the same opportunity to get involved and reap the benefits of being active. This grant aims to help support young people passionate about sport with the many financial demands – such as purchase of sporting kit items, equipment and club fees, and for club and league sports, additional costs such as extra coaching, travel to competitions and accommodation, which can add up to an enormous amount of money.

We want to support the mission of Sport England which is: to invest in sport and physical activity to make it a normal part of life for everyone in England, regardless of who you are.”

The criteria and application form can be found on Arundel Town Council’s website, requested from [email protected] or collected from the Town Hall or Arundel Post Office.

The closing date for applications is 9am on Friday 28 March 2025.