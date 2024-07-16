Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester councillors have recommended that small businesses should receive a 20% discount on pavement licences.

The licences allow the likes of cafés, restaurants and bars to place tables and chairs outside their premises.

They were introduced on a temporary basis during the pandemic to help keep businesses afloat while observing social distancing rules.

While it could have charged up to £100, the council chose to make the licences free.

Now that temporary arrangement has become permanent and fees have been explored.

Concerns were raised by the licensing committee earlier this month about the impact the cost could have on small businesses.

So on Monday (July 15), members of the cabinet agreed the discount should be put in place.

Leader Adrian Moss said: “In consultation with officers, we’ve taken on board the concerns of the licensing committee and prepared a revised recommendation that will be put back to the licensing committee.”

If approved, the discount will be based on the rateable value of the business.

Those in Band A and Band B, with a rateable value of less than £33,000 will be eligible for a discount.

For everyone else, the recommendation is that the licence fees be set at: £285 for a new one-year licence, £222 to renew a one-year licence, £362 for a new two-year licence, and £298 to renew a two-year licence.

Members also recommended the charges be deferred until September 2025, giving businesses months to apply for a free licence.

The recommendations will be returned to the licensing committee at a later date.