Accessible paving and dropped kerbs have been introduced as part of works to improve a pedestrianised path in Shoreham.

The work is being funded through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has also paid for dozens of new bicycle racks and two bicycle repair stations to be installed across the district.

"Works are progressing to make the pedestrianised path beside Beach Green in Shoreham safer and more accessible for people walking or cycling along the seafront,” an Adur District Council update read.

"In recent weeks our contractors have been installing dropped kerbs, accessible paving, new shared-use signage and reprofiling the grass bank on the eastern entrance of the access road to the pavement.

"Surface repairs have been undertaken to the access road before resurfacing takes place this spring.

"Once this has taken place, we'll also be adding new road markings to help cyclists rejoin Kings Walk, to the west, and Beach Road, to the east, more safely.”

The council said the improvements are being made with the support of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association.

Members have ‘kindly agreed to take on the management’ of the path's planters to bring some ‘added colour and joy to the space’.

The council said it will keep the public updated ‘as the project progresses’.