Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

A People’s Budget of £100,000 has been approved by Horsham District Council.

The money was included in the council’s 2024/25 budget, which was approved in February.

Residents will be able to vote on how the money is spent but it will focus on activities and initiatives that support children and young people under the age of 25.

A report to a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (June 26) said: “The scheme has been created to allow community organisations to deliver initiatives, events or programmes that support [the council’s] priorities, but wouldn’t form part of normal council service delivery.

“In brief, it has been created to deliver fun or creative initiatives that add value to our communities.”

Sam Raby, cabinet member for housing, communities & wellbeing, said he was excited to see how things went.

He added: “[Young people] have been particularly hard-hit with things like the closing down of youth provision.

“Through Covid, a lot of the restrictions particularly hit young people.

“They missed out on social opportunities, they had their school proms cancelled. They lost out so much because they were particularly hard-hit with lockdown.

“So it’s an opportunity for them to have fun and positive experiences.”

Applicants will be able to apply for one grant per year of either £20,000, £10,000 or £5,000.

After the applications are checked to make sure they meet all the requirements, they will be reviewed by a panel made up of Mr Raby, the director of communities, the head of housing & communities, and a grants & funding officer.

The short-list will then be put to a public vote, which will primarily be held online and will be open to anyone who lives in the district,

The deadline for applications will be in September, with the vote taking place throughout October and decisions announced by the end of November.

Half of the money will go to Billingshurst; Bramber, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote; Colgate & Rusper; Cowfold, Shermanbury & West Grinstead; Henfield; Itchingfield, Slinfold & Warnham; Nuthurst & Lower Beeding; Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley; Rudgwick; Southwater North; Southwater South & Shipley; Steyning & Ashurst; Storrington & Washington; West Chiltington, Thakeham and Ashington.