Permission in principle has been sought to build nine new homes in Hailsham.

The proposal, if approved, would see the nine new homes built on the land adjacent to 154 Station Road.

The homes would comprise of four three-bedroom house and five four-bedroom houses in ‘an arrangement of semi-detached and detached homes’.

The application site is a triangular plot of land formerly comprising a commercial unit and related buildings which included an office, warehouse and storage buildings, assembly and distribution of fishing tackle supplies.

The planning statement added: “Although scale and appearance will be left for the technical detailed consents stage, it is expected that the proposed dwellings will be commensurate in scale to the surrounding buildings and the prevailing character of the neighbouring built form, including taking into consideration the new units which benefit from extant planning permission to the south and west of the site.

“It is also intended that the proposal will use similar materials to reflect the existing style of the properties to the north and have a design quality in accordance with the guidance and policies within the Neighbourhood Plan.”