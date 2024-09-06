Permission sought to demolish and rebuild part of Bracklesham parade
Plans to demolish and rebuild part of Azara Parade, in Bracklesham, have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
The application from Fitch Estates Ltd seeks permission to tear down numbers 1 and 2 and build a two-storey building with retail on the ground floor and two flats on the first floor.
A similar application was refused by the council in October 2023 on the grounds that the design and scale of the proposed building would be over-bearing and would ‘interrupt the character and rhythm of the streetscene’.
Since then, work has been carried out on a new design, complete with a green roof to the rear, and bird and bat boxes.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01943/FUL.
