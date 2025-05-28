The Murray-Nelson Statue. Image: Chichester City Council

Chichester City Council has asked permission to keep a statue of Lord Nelson and Sir George Murray in place for another year.

Planning permission was give in 2020 to erect the statue outside The Council House – Murray’s former home – in North Street, for five years. With that time now up, the district council has been approached for permission to extend it for another year while ‘allowing time to decide on, and arrange, a permanent placement for it’.

The statue, by sculptor Vincent Gray, was awarded a Public and Community Award by Sussex Heritage Trust in 2022.

George Murray was born in Chichester in 1759 and joined the Royal Navy when he was 11.

A plaque next to the sculpture reads: “He rose swiftly through the ranks and first served under Admiral Nelson in 1801 when the two men became close friends. Murray was Nelson’s Captain of the Fleet but had to miss the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 as he was sorting out the estate of his late father-in-law.

“Had he been there, it was likely that he would have been at Nelson’s side when he died, rather than Hardy.”

George Murray became Mayor of Chichester in 1815, the year he was knighted, and died in the city in 1819.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00608/FUL.