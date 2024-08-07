Permission to keep lamp posts on Hastings Pier sought for a second time

A second application seeking permission to keep lamp posts on Hastings Pier is set to go in front of town planners next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (August 14), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider a planning application seeking permission to retain 52 “Victorian Style” lamp posts on the Grade II Listed pier.

The committee granted listed building consent for the lamp posts in June, with this application seeking broader permission for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both applications are retrospective as the lamp posts have already been erected. According to officers, the lamp posts were originally partly painted gold, but this element was removed before the application came to the committee.

Pier Lamp Posts - | Picture: LDR service

As with the previous application, council planning officers are recommending the scheme be approved.In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development would represent an acceptable form of development and would not result in any unacceptable harm to the heritage assets or neighbouring amenity. Therefore the application is recommended for approval subject to conditions.”

But the proposals have also seen objections from some residents, who argue the lamp posts’ Victorian appearance clashes with other elements of the pier. Objectors have also raised concerns about the quality of the lamp posts.

The scheme also seeks retrospective permission for works to the pier’s structure. These are described as a lattice beam replacement and a new concrete jacket for a column.

For further information see application reference HS/FA/24/00046 on the Hastings Borough Council website.