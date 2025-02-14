Petworth is set to get a pump track

It’s taken 24 years but money in the Petworth Leisure Fund is finally to be spent.

In 2001, Chichester District Council set up the fund after it was agreed that building a leisure centre in the town was not viable. Instead, a skate-park was proposed, but no suitable site could be found.

During a meeting of the cabinet this week, it was agreed that the £70,000 should be released to pay for a pump track – a purpose-built circuit track made up of rollers and banked turns where cyclists can ‘pump’ or generate their own momentum through up and down movements, instead of using pedals.

John Cross, cabinet member for culture & sport, said: “This will be an excellent addition to the town’s facilities and in particular this new open-air facility will benefit the area’s younger residents which is fantastic news.”

Petworth is to get a pump track Photo Kate Shemilt ks190071-5

G Chandler Farming has a tenancy for an area of land from Leconfield Estates. Terms to be confirmed with Petworth Town Council will allow access to the site for ten years.

The facility will be managed by G Chandler Farming, while the town council will cover the cost of maintenance.

Subject to planning permission, ground work is expected to start in June and be finished in September.

The town council will pay £4,500 towards the project.

Mr Cross heaped praise on ward member Harsha Desai for her work to get the project up and running.

He said: “This has been hanging around for 24 years – she’s picked it up and within six months we’ve got a solution.”